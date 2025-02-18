Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INTC, DLTR, STZ

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 21,857 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 20,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
