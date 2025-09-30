Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IDT, JNJ, APP

September 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT), where a total volume of 1,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,300 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,179 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 52,914 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
