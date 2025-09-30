Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IDT, JNJ, APP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT), where a total volume of 1,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,300 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,179 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 52,914 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IDT options, JNJ options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.