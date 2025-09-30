Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IDT, JNJ, APP

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,179 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 52,914 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:
