Markets
HUM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ELF, CAH

July 15, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 7,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 708,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 8,381 contracts, representing approximately 838,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 10,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, ELF options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher
 EMO Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of GEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher-> EMO Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of GEM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
ELF
CAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.