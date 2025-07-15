Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ELF, CAH

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 8,381 contracts, representing approximately 838,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 10,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
