Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ELF, CAH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 7,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 708,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 8,381 contracts, representing approximately 838,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 10,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

