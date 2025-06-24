Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, GXO, GNRC

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 7,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 4,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.