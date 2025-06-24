Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, GXO, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total volume of 35,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 7,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,400 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 7,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 4,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, GXO options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

