Markets
HTZ

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, GXO, GNRC

June 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total volume of 35,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,400 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 7,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 4,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, GXO options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks Channel
 DFH Stock Predictions
 ACN Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks Channel-> DFH Stock Predictions-> ACN Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HTZ
GXO
GNRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.