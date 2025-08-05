Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HSIC, TOST, VOYA

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 37,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) saw options trading volume of 3,282 contracts, representing approximately 328,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
