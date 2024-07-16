Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, ROKU, ACHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 166,004 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 15,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 36,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 9,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 118,789 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.1% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 105,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, ROKU options, or ACHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

