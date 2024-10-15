Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, R, BBY

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 52,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,300 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 1,130 contracts, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 11,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

