Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, MRNA, ALB

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 146,935 contracts, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares or approximately 143% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 17,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 19,266 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 13,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
