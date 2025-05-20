Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, MRNA, ALB

Markets
May 20, 2025 — 01:47 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 64,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 222.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 146,935 contracts, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares or approximately 143% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 17,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 19,266 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 13,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

