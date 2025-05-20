Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAS, M, AGYS

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 41,198 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 12,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) saw options trading volume of 1,418 contracts, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,600 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
