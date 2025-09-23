Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, PSKY, REGN

September 23, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total volume of 142,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.7% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 30,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY) options are showing a volume of 95,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of PSKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PSKY. Below is a chart showing PSKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 6,524 contracts, representing approximately 652,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAL options, PSKY options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

