Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, PSKY, REGN

Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY) options are showing a volume of 95,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of PSKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PSKY. Below is a chart showing PSKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 6,524 contracts, representing approximately 652,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
