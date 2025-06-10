Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GWW, INTC, SHOO

June 10, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 2,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 693,250 contracts, representing approximately 69.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 47,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) saw options trading volume of 15,873 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GWW options, INTC options, or SHOO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

