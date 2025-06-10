Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GWW, INTC, SHOO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 2,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 693,250 contracts, representing approximately 69.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 47,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) saw options trading volume of 15,873 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

