Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GWW, INTC, SHOO

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 693,250 contracts, representing approximately 69.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 47,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) saw options trading volume of 15,873 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWW options, INTC options, or SHOO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cathie Wood Stock Picks
EQGP Insider Buying
AMP Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.