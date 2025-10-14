Markets
GS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, WMT, MGM

October 14, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 52,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 292.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 192,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 21,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, WMT options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
 AMCI shares outstanding history
 RSOL Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> AMCI shares outstanding history-> RSOL Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
WMT
MGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.