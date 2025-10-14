Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, WMT, MGM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 52,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 292.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 192,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 21,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

