Markets
GS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, MTUS, PTON

October 21, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 20,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Metallus Inc (Symbol: MTUS) options are showing a volume of 1,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of MTUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of MTUS. Below is a chart showing MTUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 107,677 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 73,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, MTUS options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
 FLTN Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> FLTN Options Chain-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRTC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MTUS
PTON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.