Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, MTUS, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 20,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

Metallus Inc (Symbol: MTUS) options are showing a volume of 1,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of MTUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of MTUS. Below is a chart showing MTUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 107,677 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 73,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

