Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, MTUS, PTON

Metallus Inc (Symbol: MTUS) options are showing a volume of 1,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of MTUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of MTUS. Below is a chart showing MTUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 107,677 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 73,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, MTUS options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
FLTN Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRTC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.