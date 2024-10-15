Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, NKE, CNC

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 79,609 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 35,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 19,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,200 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, NKE options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
