Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, NKE, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 124,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 11,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 79,609 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 35,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 19,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,200 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

