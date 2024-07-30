Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, GOOG, MOD

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 80,047 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 10,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 3,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
