Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, GOOG, MOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 4,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 435,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 873,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 80,047 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 10,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 3,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, GOOG options, or MOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.