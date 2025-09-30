Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, BANC, SOC

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) options are showing a volume of 15,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 42,505 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 5,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,400 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
