Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, BANC, SOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 91,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) options are showing a volume of 15,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 42,505 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 5,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,400 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

