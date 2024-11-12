Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, AMC, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 251,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 343.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 24,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 212,068 contracts, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares or approximately 247.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 23,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 9,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.8% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

