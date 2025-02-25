Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GLW, LOW, ABBV

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 9,770 contracts, representing approximately 977,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 25,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
