Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GLW, LOW, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 28,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 10,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 9,770 contracts, representing approximately 977,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 25,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

