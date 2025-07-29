Markets
GLNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GLNG, LULU, V

July 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total of 10,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 967,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 32,426 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 50,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 7,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GLNG options, LULU options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EXEL YTD Return
 VOLC Videos
 FORM YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EXEL YTD Return-> VOLC Videos-> FORM YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLNG
LULU
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.