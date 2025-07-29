Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GLNG, LULU, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total of 10,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 967,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 32,426 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 50,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 7,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

