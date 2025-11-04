Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, U, HUT

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 52,697 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 52,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEO options, U options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Earnings History
SPNV Options Chain
Institutional Holders of LMST
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.