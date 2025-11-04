Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, U, HUT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 11,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 10,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 52,697 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 52,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, U options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

