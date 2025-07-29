Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GEHC, TER, MU

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 17,566 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 116,558 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEHC options, TER options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: IPOs
GLOW Split History
FSLR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.