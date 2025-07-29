Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GEHC, TER, MU

July 29, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), where a total volume of 18,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 17,566 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 116,558 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEHC options, TER options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

