News & Insights

Markets
GEHC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GEHC, HD, GLW

October 29, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), where a total volume of 18,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,000 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 25,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 28,194 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEHC options, HD options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 Marsh and McLennan Companies YTD Return
 ERF Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC
HD
GLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.