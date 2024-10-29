Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GEHC, HD, GLW

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 25,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 28,194 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
