Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, PM, ITW

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 43,196 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,700 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 6,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, PM options, or ITW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ARCK shares outstanding history
VSH Price Target
STIM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.