FSLR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, PM, ITW

October 22, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 50,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 219.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 14,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 43,196 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 4,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,700 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 6,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, PM options, or ITW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

