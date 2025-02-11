Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIS, BKNG, UAL

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,900 contracts, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares or approximately 68% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7900 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7900 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 38,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIS options, BKNG options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
