Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIS, BKNG, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total volume of 21,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.9% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,900 contracts, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares or approximately 68% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7900 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7900 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 38,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

