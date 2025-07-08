Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, GNL, CRGX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 109,197 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 9,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) saw options trading volume of 20,117 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of GNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 20,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GNL. Below is a chart showing GNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CARGO Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CRGX) options are showing a volume of 4,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.9% of CRGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares of CRGX. Below is a chart showing CRGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, GNL options, or CRGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.