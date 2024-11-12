Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CZR, LW

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 20,619 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 13,010 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, CZR options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding BLH
Institutional Holders of AGNG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.