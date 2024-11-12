Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CZR, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 57,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,800 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 20,619 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 13,010 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

