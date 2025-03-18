Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FBRT, SIG, FND

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 9,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 14,286 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,100 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
