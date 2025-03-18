News & Insights

FBRT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FBRT, SIG, FND

March 18, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

March 18, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT), where a total of 3,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.2% of FBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 378,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FBRT. Below is a chart showing FBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 9,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 14,286 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,100 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
