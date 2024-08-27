Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, JBHT, WBA

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,884 contracts, representing approximately 488,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 77,209 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
