News & Insights

Markets
EXPE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, JBHT, WBA

August 27, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 16,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,884 contracts, representing approximately 488,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 77,209 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, JBHT options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 V Dividend Growth Rate
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding COBR
 Institutional Holders of IBMK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE
JBHT
WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.