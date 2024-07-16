News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, AMC, SQ

July 16, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 21,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 138,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 17,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 38,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

