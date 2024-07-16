Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, AMC, SQ

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 138,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 17,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 38,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, AMC options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
