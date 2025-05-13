Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, NTNX, WAY

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 11,572 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Waystar Holding corp (Symbol: WAY) saw options trading volume of 7,881 contracts, representing approximately 788,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of WAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,900 underlying shares of WAY. Below is a chart showing WAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, NTNX options, or WAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
