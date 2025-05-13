Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, NTNX, WAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 28,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 10,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 11,572 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waystar Holding corp (Symbol: WAY) saw options trading volume of 7,881 contracts, representing approximately 788,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of WAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,900 underlying shares of WAY. Below is a chart showing WAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

