News & Insights

Markets
ENPH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, LLY, SMAR

July 23, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 32,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 23,335 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) saw options trading volume of 9,753 contracts, representing approximately 975,300 underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,500 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, LLY options, or SMAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LXRX Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BDYS
 ELGX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH
LLY
SMAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.