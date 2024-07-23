Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, LLY, SMAR

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 23,335 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) saw options trading volume of 9,753 contracts, representing approximately 975,300 underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,500 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, LLY options, or SMAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LXRX Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BDYS
ELGX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.