Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, LLY, SMAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 32,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 23,335 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) saw options trading volume of 9,753 contracts, representing approximately 975,300 underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,500 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

