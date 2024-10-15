Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, ZION, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 13,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 7,357 contracts, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 20,954 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

