Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, ZION, UPS

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 7,357 contracts, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 20,954 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
