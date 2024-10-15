News & Insights

Markets
ELF

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, ZION, UPS

October 15, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 13,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 7,357 contracts, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 20,954 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, ZION options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Shares
 Funds Holding ENLK
 RLOC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
ZION
UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.