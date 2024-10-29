News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ECL, MSCI, AMT

October 29, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL), where a total of 4,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 420,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of ECL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 763,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of ECL. Below is a chart showing ECL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 1,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 9,493 contracts, representing approximately 949,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,800 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ECL options, MSCI options, or AMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

