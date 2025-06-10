Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DXC, DK, INSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total of 30,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.6% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 22,085 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 131.6% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 29,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, DK options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.