Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DXC, DK, INSM

Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 22,085 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 131.6% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 29,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
