Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOX, SDGR, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), where a total volume of 2,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of DOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of DOX. Below is a chart showing DOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 3,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 26,348 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

