News & Insights

Markets
DOX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOX, SDGR, WDC

November 12, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), where a total volume of 2,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of DOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of DOX. Below is a chart showing DOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 3,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 26,348 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOX options, SDGR options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AUG Videos
 DOCN YTD Return
 QS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AUG Videos -> DOCN YTD Return -> QS Videos -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOX
SDGR
WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.