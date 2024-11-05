News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DLTR, FSLR, X

November 05, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 51,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 12,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 46,743 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 145.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 37,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,900 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, FSLR options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

