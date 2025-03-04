Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DKS, KROS, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 10,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 968,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS) options are showing a volume of 10,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of KROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KROS. Below is a chart showing KROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 36,851 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, KROS options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

