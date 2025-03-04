Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DKS, KROS, W

Keros Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KROS) options are showing a volume of 10,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of KROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KROS. Below is a chart showing KROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 36,851 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, KROS options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz
LSI Split History
Institutional Holders of TXI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.