Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, MPC, ROST

October 08, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 49,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 13,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 14,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 8,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, MPC options, or ROST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

