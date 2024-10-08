Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, MPC, ROST

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 14,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 8,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, MPC options, or ROST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GB Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of HAR
AAWW YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.