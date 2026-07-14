Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DINO, ZS, OMER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), where a total of 31,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.6% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 28,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 43,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 25,065 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.4% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DINO options, ZS options, or OMER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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