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DINO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DINO, ZS, OMER

July 14, 2026 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), where a total of 31,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.6% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 28,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 43,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 25,065 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.4% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DINO options, ZS options, or OMER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DINO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DINO
ZS
OMER

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