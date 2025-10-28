Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, NXPI, REGN

October 28, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 14,613 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 11,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,715 contracts, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
