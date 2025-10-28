Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, NXPI, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 14,613 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 11,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,715 contracts, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHI options, NXPI options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.