Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, NXPI, REGN

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 11,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,715 contracts, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DHI options, NXPI options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RNDM market cap history
BOF Average Annual Return
HAAC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.