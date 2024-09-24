Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DFS, MP, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total volume of 9,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 926,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 28,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 37,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 12,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

