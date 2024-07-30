Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, TMUS, CLH

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 21,743 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 6,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) options are showing a volume of 1,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DD options, TMUS options, or CLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding CF Industries Holdings
DDMX shares outstanding history
EYEN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.