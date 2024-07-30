News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, TMUS, CLH

July 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 11,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 21,743 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 6,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) options are showing a volume of 1,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

