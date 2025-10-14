Markets
DBRG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DBRG, ABBV, PINS

October 14, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), where a total volume of 101,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 401.3% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 34,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 141,302 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 210.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 59,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 146,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 29,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DBRG options, ABBV options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

