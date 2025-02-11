Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DBD, TRUP, AHCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD), where a total volume of 538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of DBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,900 underlying shares of DBD. Below is a chart showing DBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 2,450 contracts, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 5,165 contracts, representing approximately 516,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DBD options, TRUP options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.