Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DBD, TRUP, AHCO

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 2,450 contracts, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 5,165 contracts, representing approximately 516,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DBD options, TRUP options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of Salesforce
SHLD Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VTAE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.