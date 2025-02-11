News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DBD, TRUP, AHCO

February 11, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD), where a total volume of 538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of DBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,900 underlying shares of DBD. Below is a chart showing DBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 2,450 contracts, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 5,165 contracts, representing approximately 516,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

DBD
TRUP
AHCO

