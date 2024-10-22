News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, FTI, GEO

October 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 24,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw options trading volume of 28,640 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of FTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FTI. Below is a chart showing FTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 14,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

