Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, FTI, GEO

TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw options trading volume of 28,640 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of FTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FTI. Below is a chart showing FTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 14,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, FTI options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
