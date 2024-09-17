News & Insights

Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, BLK, QCOM

September 17, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 49,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,133 contracts, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 38,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 20,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, BLK options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding GWGH
 ATRO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
BLK
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.