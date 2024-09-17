Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, BLK, QCOM

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,133 contracts, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 38,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 20,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, BLK options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding GWGH
ATRO Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.