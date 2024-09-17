Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, BLK, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 49,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 10,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,133 contracts, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 38,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 20,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

