Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, JPM, IT

July 30, 2024 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 24,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 50,102 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) saw options trading volume of 1,860 contracts, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,700 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

