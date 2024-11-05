News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, MTCH, CAR

November 05, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 61,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 14,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 3,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 382,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

