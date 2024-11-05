Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, MTCH, CAR

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 14,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 3,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 382,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, MTCH options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
