Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, LLY, DECK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 45,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 67,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 21,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 25,724 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

