Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, DPZ, WWW

April 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

April 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 26,588 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,502 contracts, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 6,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, DPZ options, or WWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
