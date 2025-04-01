Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, DPZ, WWW

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,502 contracts, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 6,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, DPZ options, or WWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BICX Insider Buying
AUGX Historical Stock Prices
SEMG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.